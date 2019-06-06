Pair of house fires spark arson investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arson investigation is underway after two vacant homes were set on fire. One fire broke out Tuesday morning on Sinclair Street in Frayser.
Firefighters said someone intentionally started a fire in the attic of the home.
Twenty minutes earlier, another home was set on fire on Sunrise Street, less than a half mile away.
No one was injured in either fire. If you know who may have started these fires, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.