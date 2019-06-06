Pair of house fires spark arson investigation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 6, 2019 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 6:54 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arson investigation is underway after two vacant homes were set on fire. One fire broke out Tuesday morning on Sinclair Street in Frayser.

Firefighters said someone intentionally started a fire in the attic of the home.

Twenty minutes earlier, another home was set on fire on Sunrise Street, less than a half mile away.

No one was injured in either fire. If you know who may have started these fires, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

