Rain chances continue through the weekend

Rain chances will continue to be more widespread through the afternoon, a few thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon and we will keep with the humid conditions. Rain chances will become more scattered this evening, to just a few showers overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight with mostly cloudy skies and easterly winds around 5 to 10 mph.