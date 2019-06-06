Rain chances continue through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are impacting the Mid-South this Thursday and this wet weather pattern will continue as we wrap up the week and move into the upcoming weekend.
Rain chances will continue to be more widespread through the afternoon, a few thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon and we will keep with the humid conditions. Rain chances will become more scattered this evening, to just a few showers overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight with mostly cloudy skies and easterly winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60% showers. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40% showers. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 71.
FRIDAY: The Gulf moisture will continue to stream into the Mid-South. We will tap into that again for tomorrow giving us a high chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms will continue for most of the day. Highs will warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain is looking likely on Saturday, mainly for West Tennessee and North Mississippi. Showers will become more hit-or-miss on Sunday, with the best chances for rain in the morning and the afternoon. However, rain will clear out by Monday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s through the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Cloud cover will gradually clear out on Monday and we will see sunshine return on Tuesday. It will be slightly less humid next week as highs stay in the lower 80s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.