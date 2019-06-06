Reward offered for Collierville restaurant robbery suspects

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Crime Stoppers is offering a $750 reward for two men accused of robbing a restaurant.
The robbery happened just after midnight Sunday. The two men, one armed, forced the restaurant manager to give them cash deposits and money from the register. The restaurant did not want to be identified.
According to Collierville Police Department, the manager was cleaning the patio after the restaurant had closed when the suspects approached him from the parking lot.
If you know where these suspects may be, call 901-457-CASH or text CPDTIP and your anonymous tip to 847411.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.