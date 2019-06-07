Ark. inmate escapes work release in stolen SUV

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Correction is searching for an inmate who escaped during work release.
Officials said Christopher Baggett drove away from his assigned work release job site in Mississippi County in a stolen white Chevrolet Trail Blazer (license plate 222YHB).
Baggett is assigned to the Mississippi County Work Release Center in Luxora.
He was last seen wearing grey pants, a white shirt, a baseball cap and work boots.
Baggett, 46, is serving 18 years for multiple felony convictions. If you know where he is, contact local law enforcement immediately.
