FedEx Express forgoes renewing contract with Amazon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express announced it will not renew its contract with Amazon.
The Memphis-based company calls it a strategic decision.
FedEx Express will stop delivering Amazon packages in the U.S. after June 30.
The shipping giant says the decision to step away from business with Amazon frees up its focus on the broader e-commerce market.
In a statement, FedEx said e-commerce is expected to grow to 100 million packages a day in the U.S. in the next seven years.
FedEx officials say they have laid the groundwork to be a leader in the industry and not renewing the contract with Amazon is part of that plan.
Meanwhile, Amazon has been buying cargo planes and trucks, beefing up its own shipping and delivery services.
"I think this is FedEx recognizing that Amazon is building out its own network and FedEx wants to be the leader in that e-commerce delivery space.. and so, I think this is them kind of making a statement and saying that they view Amazon as more a long-term competitor as opposed to a customer than they previously let on,” said Megan Nichols, Memphis Business Journal.
Amazon released a statement saying, "We respect FedEx's decision and thank them for their role serving Amazon customers over the years."
FedEx officials say the move will not affect other contracts with Amazon, including international shipping.
