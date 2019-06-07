FLASH FLOOD threat tonight

NEXT WEEK: A different story is in store for next week with decreasing cloud cover Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the low 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warm with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.