FLASH FLOOD threat tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect tonight as a lingering low-pressure system keeps rain in the Mid-South. As a result, an already saturated ground could lead to flooding in some parts of the area tonight.
TONIGHT: Scattered Rain WIND: NE 5 LOW: 70
SATURDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 81
SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: NE 5 LOW: 71
THE WEEKEND: Showers will be widely scattered tomorrow especially during the afternoon hours. Rainfall will average a tenth to a half inch for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations. Showers will diminish during the evening and overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: A different story is in store for next week with decreasing cloud cover Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the low 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warm with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
