Mid-South wakes up to flooded homes, roads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain has caused roads and homes to flood in the Mid-South on Friday morning.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued but has since expired.
Several inches of rain has already fallen and more is expected to come.
In DeSoto County, these roads have been deemed impassable by law enforcement:
- Goodman Road between Amanda Drive and Magnolia Drive
- Stateline Road between Polk Lane and Hacks Cross Road
- Goodman Road between Dogwood Manor Drive and Maury Road
- Intersection 178 and Goodman Road, near City Hall
- Polk Ln and Stateline Rd
- Wellington, Lancaster and Lexington Dr
- Alexander N to Stateline Rd.
- Goodman Rd in front of the Shrine Building
- The area of Vineyard Apartments
- Holly Springs Road at the bridges
In Memphis, these roads are blocked off:
- I-240 northbound at Jefferson Avenue
- Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
- Wemberly Drive between Shelby Drive and Tumbler Ridge Lane
- Walnut Grove Road at North Germantown Parkway
Be careful when heading out on roads this morning. Expect delays and try to avoid any blocked roads.
One man’s home in Southeast Memphis became filled with flood water early Friday morning.
Hours later, standing water was still inundating the home. Will Nash said he was woken up by his neighbor around 3 a.m. when he got out of bed and noticed the water. He said he’s lived in the home for more than 34 years and has never seen the home flooded like that.
Nash said his family is blessed to have flood insurance because they do live in a flood zone, so he said they’ll be OK.
“We’re safe; we just thank God for that,” he said.
Power outages:
Several thousand MLGW customers are currently without power. Click here to see the latest outages.
