5 Great Things: Memphis appears in Facebook ad, Fino’s reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of this week was spent remembering the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II, but a lot of folks still found time to do other Great Things, too. Here are 5 from this week.
A new TV ad by Facebook highlights the love people have for Memphis. It first aired during an NBA finals game, as part of the social media giant’s “More Together” campaign.
Memphis brother-sister duo Isaac Rodriguez and Kayla Rodriguez-Graff secured FDA clearance for a new medical device that uses honey for wound care. It was developed in their “Sweet Bio” labs.
The Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission put out a call for crew members to work on “Bluff City Law." The new NBC series will begin filming in Memphis later this year.
Chef Kelly English surprised fans of Fino's by re-opening the much-loved Midtown Memphis eatery one day earlier than scheduled.
An unlikely friendship developed between Dontay Jones and MPD Officer Chris Williams after Williams saved Jones’ life from a gunshot wound. Jones calls Williams his “angel” and the two have stayed in touch since the shooting.
