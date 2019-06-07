Man killed in hit-and-run on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on I-55 Friday morning.
Officers said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at I-55 and Goodman Road near 4 a.m. Friday.
Investigators believe the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that did not stay on the scene, and again hit by a second vehicle who stopped and called 911.
The man who was killed has not yet been identified.
The first vehicle likely has heavy damage to the front bumper and windshield.
If you have any information regarding this crash, call SPD at 662-393-8652 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.
