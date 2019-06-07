Woman charged after MAS, MPD rescue nearly 40 dogs from animal hoarding situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been charged in an animal cruelty case in the Berclair area.
Memphis Animal Services worked with Memphis Police to rescue about 40 dogs from an animal hoarding situation on Zelda Lane, near Waring Road on Thursday night.
Police say the dogs were found covered in urine and feces in a garage at the home.
MAS officials said their immediate concern was removing the animals from the property, and they have many staff members working overtime to prepare for them.
“We were already full, and 40 more dogs coming in puts our space at true crisis-level," said Katie Pemberton, Memphis Animal Services. "We will be making a number of current resident dogs available for foster and we are asking the public to help us tomorrow when we’re open from 12-4. If someone can foster for even a few days, it can save a life.”
MAS also took to Facebook pleading for people to foster the current dogs.
Bonnie Maher-Hazel has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in connection to the crime.
