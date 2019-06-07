Memphis family dealing with aftermath of heavy rain, flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Nash family is surveying the damage after waking up to several inches of flood water in their longtime family home on Friday.
“You can kind of hear and see the water still in the carpet. All of this was just completely covered,” Candace Nash said.
“When I got out of the bed I was walking in water. We saw shoes floating. It was about 3 inches deep in here where we’re standing now,” Will Nash said.
Will has lived in his home on Fawn Valley Drive off Hacks Cross for 34 years.
He says he’s seen the neighborhood flood before because the area sits in a flood plain.
“We’ve had some flooding but not like this. This has never happened before where the whole first level was flooded,” Will said.
“I was shocked. I was shocked there was this much water in the house," Candace said.
Hours after the water levels peaked, puddles of water were still left on the floor.
“It’s a feeling that you really won’t ever forget. It’s a kind of strange feeling where you’re wondering what’s going to happen next.” Will said.
Despite dealing with tough circumstances, the Nash family is keeping a positive attitude.
“We’re blessed though, we’re blessed. The lord has spared us and we’re OK this morning. It could have been a lot worse. We’re just grateful,” Will said.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.