Mississippi WWII Veteran revisits France for D-Day events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi World War II veteran and member of the renowned “Band of Brothers” Bradford Freeman is among those revisiting Normandy this week.
It’s been 75 years since Freeman jumped from a plane just after midnight on D-Day in Normandy.
“We went the 6th," he recalled. "We were supposed to go the 5th, but we didn’t because it was raining. We knew we were going, but we didn’t have a way out.”
Freeman is now on an 11 day trip filled with several ceremonies to honor World War II veterans, and was even spotted over President Trump’s shoulder during his address to the veterans.
Unlike some survivors, Freeman’s story is a well-documented one. He is one of the original members of the Army’s Easy Company, 506th regiment of the 101st airborne division. When he jumped from the plane that night, he missed the original mark.
“I don’t really know where everything was," Freeman recalled for a 2018 oral history project with the American Veterans Center. "But I didn’t ever see it but they told me that we didn’t need to see it because they told me we wouldn’t have been here if we had jumped where we were supposed to.”
And his company was spread out across the French countryside.
“I was by myself," he said. "And the moon was sort of coming out from behind the clouds.”
But he did survive and found the rest of his company that continued on to fight. Now, he’s getting grand gestures of appreciation both from America and France as he revisits the area.
