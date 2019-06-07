Nails scattered on gas station parking lot leave drivers stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several drivers were stranded in Mississippi after nails were found scattered on a gas station parking lot.
Drivers stopping at the Shell gas station on Highway 72 in Mount Pleasant got a surprise they were not expecting Thursday night.
A few drivers said thy got flat tires as soon as they pulled into the parking lot because of orange nails.
One driver was headed back home to Alabama after buying a car in Memphis. He ended up with flats on his SUV and the trailer that was carrying his new car.
“When we pulled up, we seen another vehicle pull in and I noticed they had these orange nails in their tires. I turned around, looked at mine, mine was full,” Marty Streetman said.
Mary and Jeff Beech were headed home to Alabama last night from the Orpheum when they were left stranded.
“We are hoping his insurance will pay for it," Mary said.
"Or maybe they could just bring somebody out to fix the flats. Patch it,” Jeff said
It is unclear if the nails were scattered in the parking lot intentionally or spilled from a truck passing through.
