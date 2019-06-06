Paragould woman sentenced in scalding of step-granddaughter, prosecutor says

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It took a jury nearly 40 minutes to find a Greene County woman guilty of first-degree battery in the 2018 scalding of a three-year-old child, prosecutors said Thursday.
Angela Engeron of Paragould was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Circuit Judge Barbara Halsey. The jury was able to decide the sentence, the maximum allowed under state law, in about 40 minutes.
According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Engeron was arrested by Paragould police in Jan. 2018 after a report was taken.
“The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report that a 3-year-old girl suffered burns to more than 40 percent of her body after she was held in scalding water,” Ellington said in the media release. “A doctor who examined the girl said her injuries were consistent with an ‘immersion burn and non-accidental trauma,’ Detective Rhonda Thomas of the Paragould Police Department reported.”
Ellington said Thomas, as well as deputy prosecutors Robert Thompson and Adam Butler, played a huge role in the case and helping the child.
“The child will be physically scarred for the rest of her life due to Engeron’s actions. We also thank the jury for their time and the attention they gave to this very important case,” Ellington said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.