Teacher accused of statutory rape involving a former student
By Amber Ruch | June 6, 2019 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 11:06 PM

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A teacher is facing charges of statutory rape of a former student.

Mary Beth McManus, 48, of Union City, was charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

She was arrested on June 5 and is out on a $25,000 bond. Her next court date was set for July 25 at 9 a.m.

According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from encounters in April, May and June of 2012.

Union City Schools Director Wes Kennedy issued the following statement:

“We were informed after business hours Wednesday of the alleged incident and subsequent arrest. Allegedly, this occurred several years ago when the accused was not an employee of the Union City School System.
