Tigers add 3rd assistant basketball coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for an assistant coach for the University of Memphis basketball team is over, and the Tigers are able to keep their much coveted NBA theme on the bench.
Multiple reports say Cody Toppert has agreed to become the third assistant coach on Penny Hardaway’s staff at the U of M.
Toppert replaces former NBA coach of the year Sam Mitchell, who left the program last month.
Toppert’s resume is impeccable. He was head coach of the Phoenix Suns G-League team in Northern Arizona, and is seen as a top notch developmental coach, having had extensive training sessions with Suns’ NBA stars Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges.
His workout videos are all over YouTube with various college and professional players. And he even played the game himself for seven years as a professional overseas and in the D-League.
Toppert is also the all-time leading three-point shooter in Cornell history.
An official announcement of Toppert’s hire is expected soon. He should be in Memphis in time for summer workouts next week.
