Tracking more showers into the weekend

A pesky low pressure system will continue to bring rain to the Mid-South as we wrap up our week and move into the upcoming weekend.
After heavy rain this morning, we are tracking more scattered showers through the afternoon and into the weekend. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Just like this morning, we could see thunderstorms produce heavy rain and frequent lighting this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s with cloudy skies and a few hit or miss rain chances.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 80% showers. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% showers. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 70.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain will also be possible on Saturday, but it is not looking like a complete washout. However, you should still plan for a few passing showers or storms in the afternoon and evening. Showers on Sunday will be more isolated with the best chance for rain in the morning and afternoon. However, rain that is still lingering late Sunday should clear out by Sunday night. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s throughout the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Cloud cover by Monday will gradually clear and we will see sunshine return in full force for Tuesday. It will be slightly less humid next week with afternoon highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. We will also be looking at dry conditions for the week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.