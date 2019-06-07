Visitations suspended at the Shelby County Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily suspended visitation for detainees at the Shelby County Jail.
This suspension is due to technical difficulties with the visitation system. It’s expected to last at least a week.
The Shelby County Government Information Systems team has been notified.
The public will be notified once visitation has resumed.
Jail East Women’s facility and Juvenile Court Detention are not affected by the technical difficulties and will resume their regular visitation.
