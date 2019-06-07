Warriors part-owner pushes Lowry, gets lengthy ban and hefty fine

OAKLAND, Calif. (WMC) - Fireworks exploded in game three of the NBA Finals Wednesday night between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, and not just on the court.
The game was held at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
This match heated with the Series tied 1-1.
A fan seated court-side was ejected after shoving Kyle Lowry when the Toronto Raptors guard crashed into a row of seats while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds.
Words were exchanged as Lowry, a former Memphis Grizzly, asked for security.
It turns out it wasn’t just any fan, it was Warriors’ Billionaire Minority Investor Mark Stevens.
After the game, Lowry said, “There’s no place for that. He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”
Thursday, the Warriors announced Stevens is banned for the rest of the Finals.
The NBA also announced a one year ban and a $500,000 fine.
Toronto Beat Golden State 123-109 to take a 2-1 lead in the Series.
Game four takes place Friday night.
