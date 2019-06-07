Wet Friday ahead, rain possible this weekend

Heavy rain will continue on and off all morning, but rain will become more scattered in the afternoon. A stray downpour could impact your afternoon and evening. Also, thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible throughout the day. Highs will hover around 80 degrees this afternoon. Lows tonight will dip to 70 degrees. Rain chances will drop down late tonight, but it will remain cloudy.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 70.
WEEKEND: Rain will also be possible on Saturday, but it won’t be a wash-out. However, you should still plan for a passing shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Showers on Sunday will be hit or miss with the best chances in the morning and afternoon. However, any remaining rain should clear out by Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Cloud cover will gradually clear on Monday and we will have sunshine return on Tuesday. It will be less humid next week with highs in the lower 80s. We will also have dry conditions for the majority of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB