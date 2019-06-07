WGC means economic boost to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As much as the FedEx St. Jude Classic benefited Memphis’ economy, the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational is expected to make an even bigger impact on the Bluff City.
The tournament features the top 50 golfers in the world, meaning more interest for fans who will come to Memphis to see the biggest names in the sport.
Executive director Darrell Smith says the old tournament at TPC Southwind brought in around $25 to $30 million to the Memphis economy, falling short to the estimation for what the WGC could bring.
“World Golf Championships are historically at around $40-60 million in economic impact for the communities that they play in,” Smith said. “And we expect that we’ll be in that same range or exceed that. At the end of the day, we know that the World Golf Championship is a bigger platform for the city of Memphis, FedEx, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.”
The World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs July 24-28 at TPC Southwind.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.