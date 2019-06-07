World Golf Championship means economic boost for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As much as the FedEx St. Jude Classic benefitted Memphis’ economy, the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational is expected to make an even bigger impact on the Bluff City.
The tournament features the top 50 golfers in the world, meaning more interest for fans who will come to Memphis to see the biggest names in the sport.
Executive director Darrell Smith said the old tournament at TPC Southwind brought in around $25 to $30 million dollars to the Memphis economy, but the WGC could bring in even more.
“World Golf Championships are historically at around $40-60 million dollars in economic impact for the communities that they play in,” Smith said. “And we expect that we’ll be in that same range or exceed that. At the end of the day, we know that the World Golf Championship is a bigger platform for the city of Memphis, FedEx, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.”
The World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs July 24 to the 28 at TPC Southwind.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.