Breakdown: Why severe weather season isn’t over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hurricane season has just started, so you may think that means we can let our guard down on severe weather, but not so fast. It is true that the typical severe weather season goes from March through May but in recent years, severe activity has extended into June.
April is typically when we see the most tornadoes in the Mid-South followed by May and then June. June is the month where we usually get the most reports of damaging winds.
During the spring warmer air moves back over the Gulf of Mexico. While the warm air is returning to the Gulf the cooler air gets pushed over the southern states. The collision of the two air masses can cause strong to severe weather.
When summer starts that warm moist air shifts and invades the Great Plains and Mid-west. This shifts the main tornado threat to our north and west and while we can still get tornadoes it isn’t the biggest threat. In the Mid-South June is not the peak month for tornadoes but damaging wind reports are the highest.
Traditional severe weather season in the Mid-South is thought to be March through May, but according to national weather service data, the most active season actually extends from April through June.
The reason that tornadoes aren’t as prevalent is because the differences in temperatures are not as great along with the Bermuda High that sits over parts of the US that keeps us mostly dry. Thunderstorm activity is still possible but usually don’t result in tornadoes.
