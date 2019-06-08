Clayton family meets with Oxford mayor

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of Dominique Clayton, the young mother murdered by a former Oxford Police officer, met with the city’s mayor Friday.
The meeting comes nearly three weeks after Clayton was killed by former officer Matthew Kinne.
Mayor Robyn Tannenhill told WMC Action News 5 the meeting was private.
It was also their first opportunity to meet face-to-face since the shooting.
The meeting allowed Tannenhill to let Clayton’s family know that she’s praying for them and seeking justice alongside them.
