Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Melrose Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking into a shooting Friday evening in which one person was shot multiple times on Melrose Street.
According to a media release from Jonesboro police, officers went to the 300 block of Melrose Street around 11:50 p.m. June 7 after getting a call about shots being fired.
Officers found the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, abdomen and arm.
Jonesboro and Arkansas State University police applied a tourniquet to help the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries, police said.
Police also spoke with witnesses, who said they did not see anything or did not know who the suspect was.
Officers do not have a suspect at this time, but are investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
