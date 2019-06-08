Memphis firefighter accused of sexually exploiting girl for a decade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter is facing serious charges after a woman told police he raped her for a decade.
Michael Fruitticher is accused of producing and being in possession of child pornography.
The FBI conducted an investigation in May, after the 19-year-old victim told Millington Police that Fruitticher had been raping her since she was 8 or 9 years old.
She said he continued to rape her until April 2019.
These sexual acts allegedly occurred in Bartlett and Millington.
The victim said Fruitticher also used several cell phones to record the sex acts.
Investigators seized the devices from Fruitticher’s home and truck. His wife also provided devices from their previous home.
After reviewing one of the cell phones, investigators found many explicit pictures of the victim from 2013.
A warrant was issued for Fruitticher’s arrest and he has since posted a $25,000 bail.
