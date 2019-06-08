Memphis Police searching for woman who stole car from Cordova gas station with dog inside

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help finding the woman accused of stealing a car from a Cordova gas station with the victim’s dog inside.
The victim got out of his gray 2012 Acura MDX in front of the Circle K on North Germantown Parkway Monday.
Police say the car was running with Bubba the Boston Terrier still inside.
A woman opened the driver’s side door to the victim’s car and let the dog out into the parking lot.
The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away.
The vehicle had a “UK” magnet and a sticker that red, “I love my Boston Terrier” on the rear hatch.
The victim’s dog, Bubba, was unfortunately run over by a vehicle and killed.
The suspect is described as a 30-year-old white woman with short dark hair.
She was wearing a large dark t-shirt, with a small white logo on the front and white writing across the back, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
