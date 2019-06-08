Rain chances continue this weekend

The low pressure that has been causing the rain in the Mid-South is slowly moving east of the region. That slow trek will give more rain chances to the Mid-South today and tomorrow.
Expect a mostly cloudy day in the Mid-South with afternoon highs hovering close to 80 degrees with northerly winds around 5 to 10 mph. We will see more chances for scattered showers and storms with some heavy downpours possible. The best chance to see rain today, is for locations closer to the Tennessee River valley. Few showers are possible tonight under cloudy skies and lows staying mild, near 70 degrees along with northerly winds staying around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% showers. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. High: 81.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 70.
SUNDAY: Cloudy skies look to stick around for Sunday along with the scattered shower chances across the Mid-South, although coverage will be more limited. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 80s and lows in the lower 70s. A cold front will move in late Sunday into early Monday, finally pushing the low out of the region and bringing more pleasant weather back to the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: Decreasing clouds on Monday will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon; afternoon highs will warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows dipping into the 60s. Mostly sunny for Tuesday with afternoon highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday as our next front slides across the region. Highs for midweek will warm into the lower 80s to upper 70s and overnight lows will hover in the lower 60s. I cannot rule out a shower overnight Wednesday into Thursday due to the fronts passage, but most will be dry. Friday the full sunshine is back as high pressure moves into the region with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Overall a much nicer week is expected ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.