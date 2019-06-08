Rain chances continue this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Decreasing clouds on Monday will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon; afternoon highs will warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows dipping into the 60s. Mostly sunny for Tuesday with afternoon highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday as our next front slides across the region. Highs for midweek will warm into the lower 80s to upper 70s and overnight lows will hover in the lower 60s. I cannot rule out a shower overnight Wednesday into Thursday due to the fronts passage, but most will be dry. Friday the full sunshine is back as high pressure moves into the region with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Overall a much nicer week is expected ahead.