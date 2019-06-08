Robberies increase in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Masked gunmen have committed a series of robberies in Cooper-Young.
In the last month, there have been five incidents.
These incidents also include a violent kidnapping that happened Wednesday night
A woman said she jumped from a moving car after a man grabbed her at Young and Bruce, then hit her in the head with his gun.
In all the other incidents, the suspects stole the victims' wallets, and either fired shots or hit the victims with guns.
All the crimes occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight.
If you have any information pertaining to these robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
