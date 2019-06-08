Rain Chances Going Down

NEXT WEEK: More sunshine, finally on Monday as clouds will part giving way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will stay below average and only warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows dipping into the 60s. Mostly sunny for Tuesday with afternoon highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front slides across the region. Highs for midweek will warm into the lower 80s to upper 70s and overnight lows will hover in the lower 60s. There could be a shower or two overnight Wednesday and into Thursday with the front, but most spots will stay dry. Friday high pressure settles into the region with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Overall a much drier pattern ahead!