Rain Chances Going Down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The low pressure that has been culprit for the wet pattern across the Mid-South is slowly moving east. There could be some patchy fog early Sunday along with a few isolated showers in the afternoon but the rain won’t be as widespread. The best chances will be east closer to the Tennessee River.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% showers. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 70.
SUNDAY: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy. 20% showers. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 84.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 71.
We will began to transition to a drier pattern by Monday and rain chances will go down but there will still be a few showers or storms Sunday afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy but there maybe some peeks of blue skies at times. A cold front will move in late Sunday into early Monday, finally pushing a lot of the moisture out of the region and bringing less humid and more pleasant weather back to the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: More sunshine, finally on Monday as clouds will part giving way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will stay below average and only warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows dipping into the 60s. Mostly sunny for Tuesday with afternoon highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front slides across the region. Highs for midweek will warm into the lower 80s to upper 70s and overnight lows will hover in the lower 60s. There could be a shower or two overnight Wednesday and into Thursday with the front, but most spots will stay dry. Friday high pressure settles into the region with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Overall a much drier pattern ahead!
