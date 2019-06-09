Drier & Less Humid This Week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday mostly cloudy to start then skies becoming partly cloudy with a stray shower possible through afternoon afternoon highs warming into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Tuesday mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday partly cloudy skies are expected with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Saturday there could be a few showers in the afternoon along with highs back into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mostly cloudy along with chances of a few showers.