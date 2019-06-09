Drier & Less Humid This Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tonight will a few isolated showers as a cold front approaches the area. The front will finally push out the the low pressure that has been the culprit for all rain we had. It will finally be drier this week but the drier air will slowly move in Monday afternoon so there maybe a spotty shower or two prior.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 71.
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds & breezy. Winds: North at 15 mph with higher gust possible. High: 81.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Low: 62.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday mostly cloudy to start then skies becoming partly cloudy with a stray shower possible through afternoon afternoon highs warming into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Tuesday mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday partly cloudy skies are expected with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Saturday there could be a few showers in the afternoon along with highs back into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mostly cloudy along with chances of a few showers.
