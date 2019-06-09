Driver killed in Marshall County crash

Marshall County, Miss. (WMC) - A driver has been killed in a crash in Marshall County Sunday.
The Marshall County Coroner says the crash happened around noon Highway 309 near Watson, MS.
The driver crashed into a parked tractor.
Police have identified the victim as James Street of Horn Lake.
The coroner says he died of a heart attack. Street became ill and lost control of his vehicle, hitting the tractor.
He was still alive when rescuers arrived and got him out of the vehicle, but he then died at the scene from the heart attack.
