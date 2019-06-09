Former Fayette County Sheriff dies at 77

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Fayette County Sheriff Bill G. Kelley has died.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Kelley passed away at his Somerville home Saturday morning. He was 77 years old.
He served as Sheriff of Fayette County for 32 years, from September 1974 through August 2006.
After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office he continued to serve the citizens of Fayette County as a member of the Fayette County Board of Commissioners.
At the time of his retirement, Sheriff Kelley was the longest running Sheriff in the state of Tennessee.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.
