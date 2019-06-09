Memphis firefighter relieved of duty amid child pornography case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter is off the job after a woman told police he had been raping her for a decade and even recorded the acts.
The attorney for Michael Fruitticher says his client maintains his innocence and they intend to fight the allegations in federal court.
However, court documents paint a very disturbing portrait of a man so many people trusted.
The FBI began investigating Fruitticher after Millington police detectives asked for help with a case they had been working on.
Court records say a 19-year-old woman told Millington police that Fruitticher started raping her when she was 8 or 9 years old and continued to rape her until April of this year.
The victim told investigators the sexual acts happened in Bartlett and Millington and said Fruitticher used cell phones to record them.
Investigators seized phones from Fruitticher’s house and truck.
Records show his wife also provided evidence to investigators.
Agents say they found several explicit pictures of the victim on one of those cell phones from 2013.
They say other photos on the phones show Fruitticher at a Memphis fire station, wearing his department gear.
Agents arrested him on charges of producing and possessing child porn.
He appeared in federal court last Thursday and posted a $25,000 bond.
Fruitticher is now on house arrest, being monitored through GPS and must avoid contact with minors, as part of his bond agreement.
He began working for the Memphis Fire Department in 2013 and has since been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
