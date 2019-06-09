Police searching for suspect in connection with Memphis businessman’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.
Investigators say the man was found dead at 152 East Parkway just before 11 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Glenn Cofield.
Glenn Cofield graduated from Ole Miss and most recently worked with Raymond James and Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors.
He was heavily involved with Carnival Memphis, the FedEx St. Jude Golf Tournament and was also a founding board member of Paragon Bank.
He leaves behind three sons and a wife.
According to police, it was an attempted robbery by a male suspect wearing a hoodie.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
