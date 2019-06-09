Tracking a drier pattern for the week ahead

We are expecting one more day with rain chances in the Mid-South as the low pressure we have been tracking all last week and this weekend finally exits. Once it pushes east, a much drier and cooler pattern will emerge for the week ahead.
Expect a mainly cloudy day with a few peeks of sunshine throughout Sunday. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s with a bit of a muggy factor today. Isolated showers will be possible again this afternoon, but like yesterday they will be very hit-or-miss across the Mid-South. Northwest winds will prevail today around 5 to 10 mph become more northerly tonight. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s to upper 60s. A cold front will push through tonight finally pushing out the pesky low pressure that has been the culprit of the rain we had as of late.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% showers. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 71.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will keep with partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs will warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Tuesday we are expecting mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday partly cloudy skies are expected with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday we are back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we are looking at highs in the lower 80s under Mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Saturday we are looking at highs back into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies all day. Overall a much drier pattern with lower humidity is expected for this week, with afternoon highs well below average for mid-June standards.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
