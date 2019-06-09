Tracking a drier pattern for the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will keep with partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs will warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Tuesday we are expecting mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday partly cloudy skies are expected with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday we are back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we are looking at highs in the lower 80s under Mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Saturday we are looking at highs back into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies all day. Overall a much drier pattern with lower humidity is expected for this week, with afternoon highs well below average for mid-June standards.