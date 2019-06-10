Adoptions help animal shelter after taking in hoarded dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of hoarding 40 dogs inside a Berclair home is due in court Monday morning.
Bonnie Maher-Hazel, 59, is facing a felony animal cruelty charge in a case officials said was the worst they’ve ever seen.
Last Thursday, Memphis Police Department and Memphis Animal Services went to a house on Zelda Lane.
Officers arrived to find a strong odor coming from the house. Exhaust fans had to be brought in to air out the house before it was safe for officers to enter.
When they went inside, they found 40 dogs inside the home in poor living conditions.
Memphis Animal Services took in the dogs, which caused them to hit a crisis level. But they said the community stepped in to take nearly 50 dogs from their shelter, alleviating the space crisis.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.