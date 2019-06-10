Breakdown: Why Jupiter will be close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On June 10, 2019, earth will be between the sun and Jupiter. Jupiter is opposite the sun once a year and will be rising in the east. Astronomers refer to this occurrence as an opposition of Jupiter.
Jupiter is the largest planet but not the brightest the brightest title belongs to Venus. Venus will be low in the eastern sky and you maybe able to catch both planets.
Jupiter will be visible in the eastern sky around sunset and in the western sky at sunrise. It will be at the highest point in the sky around midnight it’s usually bright and typically it is brighter than the other stars in the evening sky.
