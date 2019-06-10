Company offers $1,000 to give up smartphone for a week

(CNN)- A company wants to pay you $1,000 if you can leave your smartphone behind for one week.
Internet service provider Frontier Communications just launched its flip-phone challenge.
To make up for all the high tech you’ll lose, Frontier is sweetening the deal with a survival kit. You’ll get a printed map, pocket phone book and some 90s-era CD’s.
They're looking for tech geeks and smartphone addicts, bonus points if you have an active social media presence and wouldn't mind vlogging about your experience.
All you have to do is send a 100-200 word message about why you’re the perfect person for the social experiment.
They'll only choose one person.
The form is up on frontierbundlesdot.com/blog.
