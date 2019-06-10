Correctional officer arrested for bringing drugs into jail

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Crittenden County Correctional Officer was arrested after he and another man were accused of smuggling drugs into Crittenden County Jail.
According to Sheriff Mike Allen, investigators set up surveillance after hearing about the plan and found Julian Taylor, 30, placing drugs in a trash can inside the public restroom.
A few minutes later, 23-year-old Torell Harris went into the restroom and took the drugs out.
Both Taylor and Harris were taken into custody and are charged with furnishing prohibited articles and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Allen said Harris had only been on the job for less than five months before his arrest.
