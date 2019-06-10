Cooler drier weather pattern

Today is the start of brighter days! A Drier weather pattern will start today and for most of the week ahead. It will feel more like an early fall day with the lower humidity and and temperatures staying below average.
We will stay a bit humid this morning but lowering humidity will take place once the front clears the area this evening. It will be pretty breezy too with north winds around 15 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: North around 15 mph. High: 81.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 62.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast near 10 mph. High: 80.
WEEK AHEAD: After plenty of sunshine on Tuesday clear skies and northerly winds will give way to overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. An isolated shower is possible late Wednesday into early Thursday as a front pushes across the Mid-South. Friday we are looking at highs back into the middle to lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend we will see more clouds and it feel more typical of a summer pattern with higher humidity and afternoon highs into the upper to middle 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Our next system will move into the Mid-South this weekend bringing with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday . Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
