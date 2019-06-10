Cooler drier weather pattern

WEEK AHEAD: After plenty of sunshine on Tuesday clear skies and northerly winds will give way to overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. An isolated shower is possible late Wednesday into early Thursday as a front pushes across the Mid-South. Friday we are looking at highs back into the middle to lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.