Feeling fine for most of this week!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: More clouds are possible Saturday and it feel more typical of a summer pattern with higher humidity and afternoon highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Our next system will move into the Mid-South for the second half of the weekend bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances are likely into early next week with typical muggy June weather.