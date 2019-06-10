Feeling fine for most of this week!

A fantastic stretch of pleasant weather will continue for most of this week with unusually low humidity and below average temperatures.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear then some clouds by morning. Winds: Northeast around 5-10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
TUESDAY: Some clouds will move through at times. Dry and pleasant. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph. High: 79.
WEDNESDAY: Sun with a few clouds by afternoon as a weak front moves into the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday night but most areas will likely stay dry.
THURSDAY: Sun returns in full by Thursday afternoon with highs around 80 and lows around 60.
FRIDAY: Highs will climb the low to middle to 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: More clouds are possible Saturday and it feel more typical of a summer pattern with higher humidity and afternoon highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Our next system will move into the Mid-South for the second half of the weekend bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances are likely into early next week with typical muggy June weather.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.