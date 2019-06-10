Man charged with murder after beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man faces murder charges after a man was severely beaten last month.
Police said Roosevelt Wright was sitting in his truck on South Wellington Street on May 26 when he was approached by Martez Goodman.
According to a police report, an argument started over money when Goodman reached into the truck and pulled Wright out, beginning an assault.
Goodman fled from the scene while Wright was taken to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition until June 7.
Officials said Wright died of internal injuries as well as a fractured neck and blunt force trauma.
Goodman is charged with first degree murder.
