2019 Mempho Music Fest headlined by multi-Grammy winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year's Mempho Music Festival is looking to bring plenty of music fans of eclectic tastes to the Bluff City.
The festival will take place from October 19-20 at Shelby Farms Park, and the lineup was released Monday.
It's headlined by The Raconteurs, who are fronted by Jack White, and Grammy award-winning Brandi Carlile.
The full lineup is as follows:
- The Raconteurs
- Brandi Carlile
- Wu Tang Clan
- The Revivalists
- Margo Price
- lovelytheband
- Valarie June
- PJ Morton
- DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia
- Matt Maeson
- Reignwolf
- Missio
- Lord T & Eloise
- Smith & Thell
- Marcella & Her Lovers
- Mark Edgar Stuart
- Summer Avenue
There will also be a Sun Studio Tribute on Sunder afternoon featuring:
- Jerry Phillips
- Jason D. Williams
- Amy LaVere
- David Brookings
- John Paul Keith
- Will Sexton
- Lahna Deering
- Seth Moody
- George Sluppick
- Graham Winchester
