2019 Mempho Music Fest headlined by multi-Grammy winners

2019 Mempho Music Fest headlined by multi-Grammy winners
The Mempho Music Festival is a fairly recent addition to Shelby Farms Park and started in 2017.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 10, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:40 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year's Mempho Music Festival is looking to bring plenty of music fans of eclectic tastes to the Bluff City.

The festival will take place from October 19-20 at Shelby Farms Park, and the lineup was released Monday.

It's headlined by The Raconteurs, who are fronted by Jack White, and Grammy award-winning Brandi Carlile.

The full lineup is as follows:

  • The Raconteurs
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Wu Tang Clan
  • The Revivalists
  • Margo Price
  • lovelytheband
  • Valarie June
  • PJ Morton
  • DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia
  • Matt Maeson
  • Reignwolf
  • Missio
  • Lord T & Eloise
  • Smith & Thell
  • Marcella & Her Lovers
  • Mark Edgar Stuart
  • Summer Avenue

There will also be a Sun Studio Tribute on Sunder afternoon featuring:

  • Jerry Phillips
  • Jason D. Williams
  • Amy LaVere
  • David Brookings
  • John Paul Keith
  • Will Sexton
  • Lahna Deering
  • Seth Moody
  • George Sluppick
  • Graham Winchester

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.