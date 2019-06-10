Mississippi State returns to College World Series with win over Stanford

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are going back to Omaha.
For the second straight season, the Diamond Dawgs are College World Series-bound after trucking through Stanford this weekend.
After a 6-2 win following a rain-soaked Saturday, the Bulldogs came right back at the Cardinal on Sunday night.
Starting pitcher Peyton Plumlee served up a home run in the first inning, but was lights out for the rest of the night.
Dustin Skelton, an 18th round draft pick, cleared the bases in the 3rd inning with a huge 3-run triple to put the Dawgs on top--a lead they’d never surrender.
MSU's group of seniors came up big in their final game in Starkville, including Plumlee, Jake Mangum, Marshall Gilbert, Jared Liebelt, Cole Gordon, and finally, Elijah MacNamee.
MacNamee put an exclamation point on the game with a mammoth three-run shot in the 9th inning.
"An unbelievable night, I keep thinking that we have had our best night in our ballpark," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said after the game. "It just keeps getting louder and louder. Our fans are unbelievable. Then, our ball club. It was a typical Mississippi State game, we just grinded it out. "
This marks Mississippi State’s 11th trip to the College World Series, still seeking their first National Championship.
