2 arrested in jail break-in/break-out; escapees still on the loose

Both escapees are still on the run and considered dangerous.

Greg Farmer (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 10, 2019 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 9:56 PM

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to helping two inmates escape from the Cross County Jail Monday morning.

As of Monday at 6 p.m., deputies posted on Facebook that they have arrested Stephanie Henderson and Carl Ellis for helping Greg Farmer and Austin Dooley escape.

According to Cross County Sheriff David West, around 2:30 this morning a suspect, who hasn’t been named, broke into the jail to help Farmer and Dooley escape.

Farmer, 40, is described as a white man standing 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 192 pounds, and Dooley, 28, is described as a white man standing 5 foot 9 and weighs 150 pounds.

Both escapees are from the Wynne area.

Farmer is in jail for kidnapping, aggravated robbery, retaliation against a witness, informer, juror/threatens to harm another, terroristic threatening first-degree, engaging in a continuing criminal gang/organization/or enterprise, failure to pay fines.

Farmer was one of six people arrested back in April on those charges listed above.

Dooley is in jail for a possession of a controlled substance, no turn signal, defective signal lamps and signal lights, failure to display tags, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended driver's license.

Austin Dooley (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
Both Henderson and Ellis are charged with escape 2nd degree, hindering apprehension, and impairing a vital public facility.

Carl Ellis (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
Stephanie Henderson, Escape 2nd Degree Class C Felony, hindering Apprehension Class C Felony, impairing a Vital Public Facility Class C Felony (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
Sheriff West said more arrests are expected in connection with this case.

Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Marshal's Office are assisting in the search.

Deputies are asking people to call the Cross County Jail at 870-238-5700 if you see Farmer and Dooley, or know of their whereabouts.

