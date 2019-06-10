Plan Your Parks program kicks off Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Plan Your Parks Program kicked off on Monday.
The free program offers kids a chance to get outside and have fun during the summer months at 20 parks across the city.
The program runs from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until August 2nd. Lunch is provided.
Leaders with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis say summer programs are vital to keeping kids busy, and making sure there is no learning gap when school is out.
“A majority of juvenile crime happens between 3 and 6. That’s why we think our programs are so important. If you look at what we’ve done in Memphis, the type if kids we have, the environment they come from, where our clubs are located, and the success rates they’ve had - it’s obvious," Keith Blanchard said.
For a list of participating parks, click here.
