Study ranks most fun states

(WMC) - With summer just around the corner and families planning out their vacations, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Most Fun States in America, as well as accompanying videos.
To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.
Top 20 Most Fun States in America
- California
- Florida
- New York
- Washington
- Colorado
- Nevada
- Minnesota
- Pennsylvania
- Oregon
- Texas
Key Stats
California has the most movie theaters (per square root of population), 0.0857, which is 8.3 times more than in Delaware, the state with the fewest at 0.0103.
California has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 4.9327, which is 7.5 times more than in North Dakota, the state with the fewest at 0.6613.
Texas has the most amusement parks (per square root of population), 0.0141, which is 20.1 times more than in West Virginia, the state with the fewest at 0.0007.
Minnesota has the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, $2,456, which is 4.4 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at $553.
