Tracking a drier pattern this week

We are tracking a drier weather pattern for the week ahead, along with lowering humidity values and temperatures staying below average for this time of the year.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds as we move through this Monday. An isolated shower might be possible this morning as a front is pushing across the region. We will stay a bit humid this morning but lowering humidity will take place once the front clears the area. Afternoon highs will only warm into the lower 80s with north winds around 15 mph. Tonight we will see the clouds clear and lows will fall into the 60s with northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, continuing to track drier air from the north into the Mid-South.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: North around 15 mph. High: 81.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 62.
WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday we are looking at mostly to partly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. An isolated shower is possible late Wednesday into early Thursday as a front pushes across the Mid-South. Friday we are looking at highs back into the middle to lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend we will see clouds increase and afternoon highs will be back into the upper to middle 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Our next system will move into the Mid-South bringing with it the chance for rain in the Mid-South. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
