Tracking a drier pattern this week

Expect a mix of sun and clouds as we move through this Monday. An isolated shower might be possible this morning as a front is pushing across the region. We will stay a bit humid this morning but lowering humidity will take place once the front clears the area. Afternoon highs will only warm into the lower 80s with north winds around 15 mph. Tonight we will see the clouds clear and lows will fall into the 60s with northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, continuing to track drier air from the north into the Mid-South.