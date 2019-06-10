World’s biggest golfers coming to Memphis for WGC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next month, TPC Southwind will host the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
It's the biggest golf tournament ever in the Bluff City, with the world's top 50 golfers expected to compete.
Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia are some of the pros who have already committed, along with the 2nd-ranked player in the world, Dustin Johnson, who won the FedEx St. Jude Classic last year.
Tournament executive director Darrell Smith and his staff are working hard to make sure the tournament is like no other.
"It's a totally different event. World Golf Championship--the best players in the world historically play those," Smith said. "We're thrilled with the field we've already got. The commitments that we got. To get Dustin Johnson, who has won here twice, to get him back to Memphis, and then Tony Finau, who was here for the first time last year. To have him back in Memphis, those are big gets, and we just think that the field will continue to get better as we get closer to the tournament."
Five of the world's top 20 golfers have already committed to play, with more to be announced soon.
The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs July 24-28.
